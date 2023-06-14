Taylor Duncan is the founder of the Alternative Baseball Organization, a nationwide nonprofit program providing physical/social enrichment, excitement, and empowerment for other teens and adults (ages 15+) with disabilities like autism through the authentic baseball experience. A local chapter is getting underway in Northbrook.

alternativebaseball.org

Looking for Volunteers & Players!

Instagram @alternativebaseball

Twitter @abobaseball

Facebook: Alternative Baseball Northbrook

