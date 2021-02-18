No bologna! Robin’s Bologna Cake wows the crowd – and by ‘crowd’ we mean Paul

WGN Morning News Anchor Robin Baumgarten is back with another retro recipe — this time, she’s making a Bologna Cake.

Try at your own risk. Recipe below from Tasty Kitchen:

Ingredients

2 packages Cream Cheese (8 Ounce Packages)

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing (1 Ounce Packet)

12 ounces, weight Oscar Mayer Bologna

1 can 8 Oz. Sharp Cheddar Aerosol Cheese

1 whole Sprig Of Cilantro Or Pimento Stuffed Olive, For Garnish

1 package Buttery Crackers, Like Townhouse Or Ritz

Preparation

Mix ranch dressing into softened cream cheese*, set aside.

Place a slice of bologna on a plate, spread one Tablespoon or so of cream cheese on top of the slice, just like a cake, then add the second slice of bologna. Continue until all the slices are used. Then use the remainder of the cream cheese to finish ‘frosting’ the cake. When finished frosting the ‘cake’ squirt some of the aerosol cheese around the base and top of the cake to decorate it. Finish off with a sprig of cilantro on top or some pimento stuffed olives or … Let your imagination go.

Cut into the ‘cake’ and place a small wedge on a buttery cracker to serve. And watch the adults swarm around the ‘cake’ and enjoy. This would be fun for a kid’s party as well.