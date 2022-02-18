‘Euphoria’ star Nika King says show’s message is anti-drug, talks intervention episode with character ‘Rue’

Actress and comedian Nika King’s performance as “Leslie Bennett” on the HBO drama “Euphoria” has many talking about the next awards season. She told us the show’s controversial content is intended as a cautionary tale. However, the passion of the fans does lead to some light moments off screen.

Who is Nika King?

King’s talents as a comedian and actor are versatile and dynamic. She is best known for her comedic abilities but in her new breakout role playing Leslie, on the Emmy winning HBO series Euphoria opposite Zendaya and Storm Reid, King showcases a much more dramatic side of herself. In this role, King pulls from her early life watching family members battle addiction and triumphantly overcoming. It is from that resolve and resilience that King offers a dramatic perspective and newfound depth in this character.

King’s comedy has landed her roles on Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black, the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, Canada and hosting Nika King & Friends, a monthly show at the Improv Lab in Hollywood CA. She has also act, wrote and produced on award winning webseries Funny Married Stuff, which is currently streaming on KweliTV. While King has a passion for acting and producing, her talents do not end there. Nika has recently directed her first project For Sale, a short film that addresses grief and mental health in the life of Black married couple.

Striving to be more than just an actor, King has created Jeli Life, a online community tech platform for Black and Brown people who want to be in the entertainment industry. The platform provides peer to peer mentorship, access to job listings and advice. For more information, visit www.jeli.life

​

After speaking on the 2021 Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit produced by MTV Entertainment Group, King was compelled to establish Rose of Sharon, a 501 (c) (3) based in South Los Angeles, CA. The mission of the nonprofit is to improve the quality of life for individuals and families from underserved and marginalized communities by compassionately serving their mental health and wellness. It is from King’s personal experiences with family members that Rose of Sharon was birthed. Having watched family members navigate through addictions and mental health challenges, King experienced all the dynamics associated with being in her position.