New season of Judge Mathis docu-series on crime in America focuses on women & redemption

The unscripted series AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS, ­chronicles some of America’s most notorious female gangsters. Narrated by female hip hop icon Kimberly Jones a.k.a. Lil’ Kim, season two presents new and fascinating true stories of fierce and savvy women who hustled hard and solidified their place in the game, however illicit their means may have been. BET will release the first five episodes of AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS S2 on Thursday, January 14.

The show’s Executive Producer is Judge Greg Mathis who has made a name not just in the fields of law and television… but as a revered mentor. He says he hopes that by sharing these stories, much as he’s shared his own , will inspire others to make more fruitful decisions for themselves, their families and communities.