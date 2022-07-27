Facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence may seem like something from the future, but it is still battling problems from the past.

It shows up everything from smarts cars that don’t start and soap dispensers that don’t work to even more critical issues like airport security and medical records, often based on the color of the user’s skin.



That’s where Harvard sociologist Dr. Ellis Monk comes in.

Dr. Monk’s research focuses on how “varying geographic exposure to UV radiation yields different skin tone distributions within and across ethnoracial populations.”

Based on his work, he’s created with a 10- point skin tone scale that is revolutionizing the way computers work for ALL of us.

The Monk Skin Tone Scale is already being used, by Google, the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center.

Dr. Monk hopes the scale’s availability will make it easier for more tech companies to update their products and algorithms in a way that expands accessibility to users, regardless of skin color.

For more information, visit skintone.Google.