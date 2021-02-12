New music, new movie, new tv show…Harry Connick Jr. and Katherine Heigl talk about their super busy new year

Harry Connick Jr. and Katherine Heigl have had a busy beginning to year. They joined us to talk about their new film, Fear of Rain, a thriller focused on a teenage girl with schizophrenia caught in the middle of a neighborhood mystery. “Fear of Rain” is available on streaming services and VOD.

It’s the second big project this year from Katherine Heigl who also has a hit show on Netflix called “Firefly Lane.”

And Harry Connick Jr. announced new music on the way… written, performed and produced by him in his home. In a statement released today he talked about how “Alone With My Faith” came to be.

Connick says, “In March 2020, right after news of the pandemic hit, when my tour was cancelled and I headed home for however long it would last, I decided to record some music. Not only because I wanted to, but because I needed to. With no tour dates in sight, and with everyone’s realities upended and futures uncertain, recording was what was necessary for me to help guide me through the uncharted odyssey in which we all unexpectedly found ourselves. I found myself alone (with my faith!) in my home studio, surrounded by instruments and gear, bursting with an abundance of ideas. I was able to go deep within myself as a musician and a man, uninterrupted by the normalcies of collaboration or human interaction. It was a sort of “musical isolation chamber”, a silent retreat, the silence only broken by the sound of my own voice, the instruments I played and the occasional microphone I inadvertently knocked over, as I’m not the most graceful recording engineer that ever lived!”