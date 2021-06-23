New music from Sub-Radio

Sub-Radio makes indie pop that grooves, stabs, winks, punches, inspires. Founded by six childhood friends, they built a worldwide following on the strength of ecstatic virtual and live shows and a stream of releases.

Sub-Radio new album out now

Following the release of their 2020 EP Thoughts Lights Colors Sounds, produced by Andrew Maury (Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, COIN), the band embarked on a pandemic-induced virtual Reddit tour, reaching over 7 million unique viewers in just 6 months.

You can catch them on tour, visit Sub-Radio.com for concert dates.