New music from Chicago’s Very Own Johari Noelle

“‘Time’ is very special to my heart. When I initially wrote it, it held a different meaning. It was so simple, so open and different from what I’ve done before. When Jeoffrey heard it, he loved it instantly and brought in some talented musicians that gave the song so much more. Over the series of events through the pandemic, the song began to build a new meaning and stronger intention. My intention with this song is to inspire, to touch & heal hurting people, to remind them that there is hope and promise through these tough times. I believe we are strong and we will make it through.” — Johari Noelle (vocals, lyrics)

“‘Time’ was originally a challenge by a group of Chicago-based musicians to collaborate under social distancing restrictions in the world of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the course of its creation, widespread conversations surrounding systemic racism and racist police brutality evolved the project to further address the turbulent times during which it was birthed. Ultimately, it is a time-capsule piece, and conveys despair, hope, resilience and sense of resolve.” — Jeoffrey Arrington (composer, producer)

Johari Noelle and a new song & video, “TIME,” she initially recorded for an initiative sponsored by Lululemon.

“TIME” was initially written & recorded to showcase how creatives are continuing to make work amidst a worldwide pandemic and in a time of social distancing. The song was recorded entirely in quarantine with each member writing and recording their parts separately, and then sending their recorded part along to the next person who then layered their respective part on top of it. “TIME” also speaks to a time of great unrest around police brutality and racial injustice throughout the US. Midway through the song’s recording, George Floyd was killed at the hands of police. The lyrics and the feel of the song were in part inspired by Floyd’s murder and police brutality more largely. The names of people lost to police brutality are displayed throughout the video. It’s incredibly moving and timely.

The daughter of a DJ, the Southside Chicago-bred singer cut her teeth performing in choirs and musical theatre during her formative years. Johari’s creative resume has since grown to include acting credits on the hit FOX television series Empire and Proven Innocent and the React II campaign from NIKE, Inc. In 2015, she joined the cast of BET docu-series Chasing Destiny, which found Noelle being mentored by singer Kelly Rowland (of Destiny’s Child) and famed choreographer Frank Gatson Jr. Johari recorded her debut EP, Things You Can’t Say Out Loud, last year with engineer Matt Hennessy who has worked alongside the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, Twista, DMX, Eryn Allen Kane and others.