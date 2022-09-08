After 50 years under the leadership of Reverend Jesse Jackson, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition has appointed Bishop Tavis Grant is the appointed as the acting national executive director.

“My life has been immensely impacted by the work and legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. I am humbled to serve in this capacity as we are committed to the day-to-day work of Rev. Jackson and the legacy of the Jackson family,” said Bishop Grant.

Next month, Bishop Grant will launch a multi city tour to register voters and get already registered voters to the polls.