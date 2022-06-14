On April 15, 1947, a young Jackie Robinson started at first base with the Brooklyn Dodgers, marking the first time a Black man played in the modern Major Leagues and breaking the color barrier in the sport. A new documentary, “After Jackie,” tells the often-overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson, including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson, who fought battles on and off the field to demand a fairer and more inclusive America for African Americans, and athletes around the world. Writer and Director Andre Gains joins the Morning News to talk about it.

“After Jackie” premieres June 18th at 8/7pm.