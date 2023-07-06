CHICAGO — More people are turning to IV’s to help with their hangovers. You may see it on insta or tiktok.

Influencers like to do it. So do really rich people. It’s the ultimate “flex” right now.

So just what’s in one of these IV’s? Most drips are packed with a combination of saline, vitamins, headache relief and anti-nausea medications.

But they’re not cheap. A basic IV drip will cost between 150 and 300 bucks.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss sleeping outside, clean cars and buttermilk.

