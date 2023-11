On the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, WGN Morning News talks to the Principal Engineer of the Colorado-based firm, Knott Laboratory, that used state of the art forensic science to refute the Warren Commission`s findings on the assassination of JFK.

