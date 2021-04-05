New film contest seeking young story tellers focused on racial unity

Chaz Ebert has been championing excellence and opportunity in film since the formation of the Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation. Now the organization is teaming with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum as well as the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation to present the “No Malice Film Contest.”

The No Malice Film Contest creates a platform for Illinois youth and young adults, ages 11-21, to explore the topic of racial healing using the medium of film. We believe youth and young adults have the capacity and desire to use their words and actions to promote fairness, heal the wounds within their communities, and participate in social change for the benefit of all. The No Malice Film Contest encourages you to take a creative and thoughtful approach to these aspirations through the creation of short films.

Click here for details on entering the contest.