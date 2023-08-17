You know Michael Bivins as one of the members of the iconic R & B groups New Edition and BBD. He’s also one of music’s most successful businessmen, but what you may not know is how that came to be.

The new documentary, “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv” sheds light on the story of his success from his childhood dreams of the NBA to a career that still brings stadiums full of cheering fans to their feet.

The Hustle of @617MikeBiv premieres on ALLBLK starting Thursday, August 24, with an encore run on WE tv Thursday, October 5.