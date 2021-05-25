New docu looks back at Tulsa race massacre, 100 years later

Award-winning filmmaker Stanly Nelson is today’s leading documentarian of the African American experience. He is commemorating the 100th anniversary of one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history (that is largely unknown to many Americans) with his two-hour documentary…Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.

In the 1920s, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as Black Wall Street, was one of the most prosperous African American communities in the United States. Filled with booming businesses and thriving entrepreneurs, the district served as a mecca of Black ingenuity and promise, until the evening of May 31, 1921, which marked the start of the devastating Tulsa Race Massacre. More than thirty-five city blocks were burned to the ground and hundreds of Black city dwellers were killed.

