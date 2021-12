Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal, known for their critically acclaimed series, Surina & Mel, embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.

The pair tell us how cute hair led to a partnership that has blossomed into years of on air laughter that reflects the stories of America’s South Asian community.