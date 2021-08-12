New book takes on “Why Jesse Jackson Matters”

Author David Masciotra’s book “I Am Somebody: Why Jesse Jackson Matters” takes on criticisms of the civil rights legend and posits his posits his role in American political history.

I.B. Tauris, 2020

David Masciotra is an author, lecturer, and cultural critic. He is the author of I Am Somebody: Why Jesse Jackson Matters (I.B. Tauris, 2020), Mellencamp: American Troubadour, from the University Press of Kentucky, Barack Obama: Invisible Man (Eyewear Publishers, 2017), and Metallica by Metallica, a 33 1/3 book from Bloomsbury Publishers, which has been translated into Chinese. In 2010, Continuum Books published his first book, Working On a Dream: The Progressive Political Vision of Bruce Springsteen.

Masciotra writes regularly for Salon, the Los Angeles Review of Books, CrimeReads, No Depression, and the Daily Ripple. He has also written for the Daily Beast, Atlantic, Washington Post, AlterNet, Indianapolis Star, and CounterPunch. Several of his political essays have been translated into Spanish for publication at Korazon de Perro.