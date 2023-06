While in Chicago, as an invited speaker at the American Medical Association’s annual meeting, J.C. Hallman stopped by to talk about his new book Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women’s Health.

The history book uncovers the truth about the work Dr. J. Marion Sims and the young enslaved woman named Anarcha, who was the subject of years of experimental surgeries performed without anesthesia.