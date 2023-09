Award-winning reporter Jennifer Wallace investigates the deep roots of toxic achievement culture, and what we must do to fight back, drawing on interviews with families, educators, and an original survey of nearly 6,000 parents.

jenniferbwallace.com

Instagram: @jenniferbrehenywallace

