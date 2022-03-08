Need directions? Chicago’s Very Own Joseph Sikora is practically an IDOT expert.

In one of the most Chicago quotes we’ve heard in a long time, Joseph Sikora told us he comes home, “a couple two … tree times a year.”

His role, from the original “Power” series on Starz, is so popular that the NEW show he leads, the latest in the franchise is known to most people simply as “Tommy.” It’s actual name, “Power Book IV: Force” brings his charismatic character from New York to Chicago.

The show, shot here in Chicago not only employs writers and actors from the city, to lend to it’s credibility… but also uses music from many local artists.

On WGN Morning News, he shared his impressive acting journey, which started when his mom looked up “acting” in the Yellow Pages. Thanks to years of training and performing at theaters across throughout the city and suburbs, Joseph knows the trains and expressways like a pro.

“Power Book IV: Force” airs Sunday nights and streams on Starz.