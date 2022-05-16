Rae Lewis-Thornton is an Emmy award winning AIDS Activist, Author, Award Winning Blogger, Social Media Expert, Jewelry Designer and Tea Connoisseur. RLT has been living with HIV for 37 years and AIDS for 28. She lectures world-wide on the topic of living with HIV/AIDS, challenging stereotypes and myths surrounding this disease.

Her memoir, “Unprotected” tells the story from her childhood, marked with abuse and trauma to her HIV diagnosis at the age of twenty-four. She chronicles her journey from HIV to AIDS and situates her life in the dichotomy between the early days of the AIDS pandemic and as a major force and political organizer for notable giants in politics, such as, Mayor Harold Washington, President Barack Obama, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Senator Carol Moseley Braun. Her diagnosis of HIV is shrouded in secrecy and shame as she navigates dating, disclosure, and the first generation of antiretroviral drugs. Rae’s transparency and self-awareness are both shocking and heartfelt. Today, almost three decades after Essence and four decades of living with HIV, Rae tells all—the trauma that shaped her life, and how she survived the odds and continued to soar with a broken wing.

“Unprotected: A Memoir” is in stores May 18th and is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.