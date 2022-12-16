Nature Nerd Pam Otto joins WGN Morning News to cook up some “Reindeer Peanut Butter Balls.”

Pam is the Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District.

Recipe below:

Reindeer Peanut Butter Balls

Ingredients:

1/3 cup soft butter

2 cups creamy peanut butter (do not use reduced fat)

1 lb. powered sugar

2 cups crispy rice cereal, crushed

12 ounces chocolate chips or chocolate candy melts

Small pretzels for antlets

Candy eyes (in baking section)

Red hots or other small red candies for noses

Directions:

Cream butter and peanut butter Slowly add powdered sugar and blend well Stir in crispy rice cereal Shape into approximately 1-inch balls (about a heaping tablespoon) Chill for at least one hour in refrigerator While the balls chill, prepare antlers by breaking in half Melt chocolate chips or candy melts carefully in microwave or in top of double broiler Carefully dip each ball into chocolate and place on parchment paper Immediately attach antlers, holding them for a few seconds to keep them in place Add eyes and nose and use a bit of extra chocolate to attach them if needed

(Reindeer balls can be stored in refrigerator for about a week — leave some out for Santa!)

