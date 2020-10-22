National Association of Realtors say it’s working to address “systemic discrimination and the legacy of housing segregation.”

Ladale Winling is one of the core researchers in the “Mapping Inequality” project, which examines how as many as 150 cities were redlined based on race and ethnicity … rippling into decades of nationwide discriminatory real estate practices.

You can look up your neighborhood on the “Mapping Inequality” website to see how it was “graded” in the mid 1900’s.

WGN reached out to the National Association of Realtors for an interview and they provided this statement.

The viability of our 1.4 million members depends on the free, fair, transparent and efficient transfer of property in America, and NAR believes that fair housing protections are vital to advancing our nation’s progress toward thriving and inclusive communities. Beyond our initiatives to address discrimination in real estate transactions, we are engaged in and exploring further policy discussions designed to close racial homeownership and inter-generational wealth gaps.

Last year, NAR worked with NAREB and the Urban Institute to develop a five-point framework to boost minority homeownership, and we continue to support increased discrimination testing in the industry. We’ve also developed innovative new training programs on implicit bias and confronting discrimination in real-life real estate scenarios.

Most recently, NAR has taken concrete steps in effort to secure Realtors®’ industry- leading role in our fight against racial bias and discrimination. In January, we began implementing our new “ACT” plan – which emphasizes Accountability, Culture Change, and Training – designed to ensure Realtors® are doing everything possible to protect housing rights in America. We’re also working with our partners to develop a second ACT plan that advocates for housing policy that addresses systemic discrimination and the legacy of housing segregation. –NAR President Vince Malta