A father-daughter dancing duo from Naperville has moved on to the next round of the dance competition!

Olivia Woods competes with the Steps Dance Center in Aurora.

The studio is having a shelter in place family dance off, where dancers have two days to teach their family a dance they've learned for competition.

Olivia's dad Jason stepped up to the challenge, and after getting second place the first time around, the two of them are competing again in the second round.