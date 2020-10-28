‘My research does examine monsters as an integral part of human history’ Dr. Emily Zarka on the existence of monsters on her show Monstrum

PBS` Monster Expert, Dr. Emily Zarka. She`s our go-to professor for all things undead. Dr. Zarka hosts PBS Digital Studios` popular online series MONSTRUM which takes a closer look at monsters, myths and legends.

PBS is celebrating Halloween with EXHUMED: A HISTORY OF ZOMBIES, a one-hour TV special hosted by Dr. Zarka on Friday, October 30 at on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.





EXHUMED: A HISTORY OF ZOMBIES is written and presented by MONSTRUM’s Dr. Emily Zarka. She’ll take audiences deep into the lore of the zombie throughout American history, examining zombie legends and tales to share what these creatures reveal about shifts in society, history and our deepest anxieties. EXHUMED: A HISTORY OF ZOMBIES also provides unique insight into America’s dark past of slavery and foreign occupation, as well as modern-day uncertainties about pandemics and bioterrorism.