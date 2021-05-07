‘My Journey to Joshua’ author shares her journey of adoption through foster care

CHICAGO — May is National Foster Care Month, which is a time to recognize how everyone can play a part in enhancing the lives of children in foster care.

However, there are still a lot of misconceptions surrounding fostering and adoption. Deborah Farmer details her foster journey in her new book “My Journey to Joshua.”

She shared what her experience with the foster care system was like and talked about Joshua, her 5-year-old who she fostered and then adopted.

She also shared how those interested in fostering can begin the process.

For more information about her book visit myjourneytojoshua.com.