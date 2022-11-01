Thanks for logging on! We can’t accept your money, but please consider donating a toy to our Toy Drive on December 9!

These Jewel-Osco stores will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys from December 8-11:

6509 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee

345 S. Rand Rd. in Lake Zurich

2940 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago

333 E. Euclid Ave. in Mount Prospect

750 Army Trail Rd. in Carol Stream

1655 E. 95 th St. in Chicago

St. in Chicago 17930 Wolf Rd. in Orland Park

4 E. Ogden Ave. in Westmont

1227 Naper Blvd. in Naperville

20 S. Weber Rd. in Romeoville

You can also make a financial donation at

McCormickFoundation.org/WGN-Toy-Drive

Text TOY to 97999 (message and data rates may apply)

