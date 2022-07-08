Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms, and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there’s nowhere else to turn.

In an all new season of MTV’s Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the group meets up in person for the first time, where they form bonds and learn to lean on each other through the trials of family relationships, absentee partners, and all of the responsibilities that come with having a child. When it feels like there’s nowhere else to turn, these moms have each other.

Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliot joined WGN Morning News for an interview Friday.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

