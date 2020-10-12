Mr. Science and with spookey Halloween science experiments

On Facebook, Instagram and online.

Jason visits hundreds of schools each year inspiring kids to be inquisitive about the world around them and to develop a long-term interest in science and math.

His hands-on, kid-friendly, science enrichment classes and camps are offered throughout the year and have hooked thousands of kids on science.



Jason previously worked as a chief meteorologist, multimedia science journalist, and web content manager at television stations across the United States. Jason now produces and hosts a hands-on science syndicated television segment. Jason is a STEM professional and brings real-world science connections to schools. He is an award-winning meteorologist and holds the National Weather Association broadcast “Seal of Approval.”



Lindsey has designed hands-on science curriculum and interactive media for Veggie Tales,Raddish Kids, Hefty, the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Southern Illinois Miners, and more.