Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Montell Griffin considered Windy City Boxing Club the best place in the world to be. His dad purchased it from former Bantamweight champion Johnny Coulon. Well-known fighters such as Ernie Terrell, Alonzo Johnson, Renaldo Snipes, Leroy Murphy and Eddie Perkins frequented the space.

The pinnacle of the Windy City Boxing Club was when, arguably, the greatest athlete and boxer of all time, Muhammed Ali would come in and train, quickly befriending Griffin and his father.