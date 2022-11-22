Thanks for logging on! We can’t accept your money, but please consider donating a toy to our Toy Drive on December 9!
These Jewel-Osco stores will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys from December 8-11:
- 6509 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee
- 345 S. Rand Rd. in Lake Zurich
- 2940 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago
- 333 E. Euclid Ave. in Mount Prospect
- 750 Army Trail Rd. in Carol Stream
- 1655 E. 95th St. in Chicago
- 17930 Wolf Rd. in Orland Park
- 4 E. Ogden Ave. in Westmont
- 1227 Naper Blvd. in Naperville
- 20 S. Weber Rd. in Romeoville
You can also make a financial donation at
- McCormickFoundation.org/WGN-Toy-Drive
- Text TOY to 97999 (message and data rates may apply)
