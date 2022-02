It’s Mystery Guest time and WGN Morning News anchors Robin Baumgarten and Larry Potash have a hard time guessing this one.

The guest, who disguised his voice and sounded like a Muppet, was asked multiple questions by the anchors — including, “Are you Mickey Mouse?” After getting nowhere, the Mystery Guest gives them a hint.

Robin skeptically guesses Frank Caliendo — and she was right!

Check him out:

March 19 at 8 p.m.

Genessee Theater

(847) 263-6300

For more info, go to: www.geneseetheatre.com