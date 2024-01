TikTok’s favorite lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles started fishing when he was just seven years old. Now the Maine native is sharing with his nearly 3 million viewers a behind the scenes look at his daily work and teaching them all about lobsters!

jacob-knowles.com

Instagram: @jknowles831

TikTok: @jacob__knowles

YouTube: Jacob Knowles

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.