An ice skating animal trainer takes a wild ride across America with a serial killer and his pet chimp. That’s the premise of the new movie, “He Went That Way” and it’s based on a real life story of Dave Pitts.

Dave’s son, Jonathan is a well-known improv coach, director and producer. He’s doing his one man show next weekend, based on his father’s harrowing adventure. It’s called “My Dad, His Chimp And A Serial Killer.”

Jan. 13th & 14th

Lifeline Theatre

6912 N. Greenwood Ave

Chicago

jonathanpittsimprov.com

X: @jpitts_28

