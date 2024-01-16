After 20+ incredible seasons of Nat Geo WILD’s smash-hit series, “The Incredible Dr. Pol,” three generations of the Pol family are joining forces to take on their biggest mission yet: building a 350-acre family farm from the ground up on their new spin-off series, “The Incredible Pol Farm.”

