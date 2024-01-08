Everywhere you look, money is being replaced by tokens. Digital platforms are issuing all kinds of “new money,” from phone credits to gift vouchers or game tokens. But what does that mean for the average person who is used to using plain cash?

Rachel O’Dwyer breaks it all down for us in her new book, Tokens: The Future of Money in the Age of the Platform.

rachelodwyer.com

X: @rachelodwyer

Instagram: @rachel.odwyer

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.