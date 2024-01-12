A new docuseries exposes the shocking realities of life within extreme polygamist groups. “Secrets of Polygamy” also reveals how one man’s rise to power shaped communities where claims of abuse, incest, and fraud have become common. Faith Bistline is a former member and shares her story on the series.

“Secrets of Polygamy”

A&E

aetv.com

@AETV

