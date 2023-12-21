Director Lyn Goldfarb talks about documentary short featuring a fascinating portrait of now 102 year old working toy inventor, Eddy Goldfarb, best known for the iconic “chattering teeth” and creating 800 other classic toys.

“Eddy’s World” — Streaming on PBS

eddysworld.net

Instagram: @eddys_world_101

TikTok: @eddysworld

Facebook: @eddysworld

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.