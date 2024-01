Mathematician Kit Yates’ new book looks at predictions – why they go wrong, how to spot phony ones and how to stand a better chance of getting your own predictions right. Its called How to Expect the Unexpected: The Science of Making Predictions―and the Art of Knowing When Not To.

kityates.com

X: @kit_yates_maths

