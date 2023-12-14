Tom Quinn’s new book examines how the royal family has clung to outmoded traditions that centre on emotional coldness and detachment, and how, when it comes to children, the British royal family is still living in the ‘Dark Ages.’

The author interviewed everyone from nannies to kitchen staff and concluded that pomp and protocol still take precedence over close bonds between parents and children.

“Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: From the Tudors to the Cambridges”

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.