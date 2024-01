Beatles biographer Philip Norman talks about his new book, a rare and revealing portrait of George Harrison, the most misunderstood and mysterious Beatle, based on decades-long research and unparalleled access to inside sources.

‘George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle’

X: @PNormanWriter

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.