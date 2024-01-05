They’re one of the most popular bands in music history. A new book that looks at the time Fleetwood Mac spent here in Chicago recording blues at Chess Records on the city’s South Side.

The book is called Fleetwood Mac in Chicago: The Legendary Blues Sessions, January 4th 1969.

Facebook: Danny Kirwan (Original Fleetwood Mac)

All Things Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac

All About The Blues All About the British Electric Blues

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.