Tim and Henley Wollak were on their boat, fishing at Green Island on Lake Michigan near their home in Peshtigo Wisconsin when they made an unusual discovery with their fish finder. The father and daughter uncovered the presumed remnants of the George L. Newman, a 122-foot-long ship that was abandoned during the 1871 Peshtigo fire, one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history.

