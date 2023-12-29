Chad and Cate Battles have been traveling around the U.S. in an Airstream with their goat Frankie since 2016. Frankie is a pygmy/Nigerian dwarf mix. They’ve traveled to places like the deserts of the Southwest, the Midwest, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho together.

argosyodyssey.com

Facebook: @argosyodyssey

Instagram: @argosyodyssey

TikTok: @frankietheg.o.a.t

