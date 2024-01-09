You know him from Whose Line Is It Anyway? Colin Mochrie is performing at the Genesee Theatre on January 11th with his brand new, two man improv show titled “Asking for Trouble.”

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

“Asking for Trouble”

Genesee Theater

Jan. 11th at 7:30pm

geneseetheatre.com

colinandbradshow.com

@colinmochrie

