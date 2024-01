The group ‘Changing the Narrative’ is trying to change the way people think and talk about aging. Founded in 2018, they have reached people across the world with campaigns like their anti-ageist birthday cards.

changingthenarrativeco.org

Instagram: @endageismtogether

Facebook: Changing the Narrative

