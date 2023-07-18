CHICAGO — There are some people who believe deeply in them while others are quite skeptical of it having true meaning.

But Zodiac Signs are certainly good for discussion, and that came up during an entertaining edition of “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

Morgan Kolkmeyer decided she would share the signs of her co-hosts during the segment, telling each their characteristics based on their Zodiac sign.

You can watch Morgan’s edition of “The List” and the lively discussion that ensued in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.