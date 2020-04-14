More tired than usual? Here are a few ways to get your body clock back on track.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Doug Kirsch, who is board-certified in neurology and sleep medicine, is the medical director of sleep medicine and sleep laboratories for Sleep Medicine at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he sets guidelines and strategy for more than 40 practicing sleep clinicians within the health system and more than 13,000 home sleep apnea and polysomnography tests across two states. He is also an associate professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Previously, Kirsch served as president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, faculty member at University of Michigan, an instructor at Harvard Medical School, associate director of the Brigham and Women’s Sleep Medicine fellowship program and assistant director of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Sleep Disorders Service. He also was the president of the Massachusetts Sleep Society (2012-2014).

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

