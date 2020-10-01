‘More common than we thought:’ Dr Murphy on the loss of taste and smell COVID-19 patients suffer, plus a vaccine update

Matt Bomer and Zachery Quinto star in the new movie adaptation of the Tony award winning LGBTQ drama “The Boys in the Band."

It's a story about a group of gay friends who get together for a birthday party who wind up revealing their true feelings for each other.

The cast comes from the Broadway revival. They are a group of openly gay actors who took on this project.

On a Zoom call recently, Quinto of "Star Trek" fame and Bomer, talked to Dean Richards about the personal significance.