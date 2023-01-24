Tiania Haneline and her daughter Scarlett Gray have more than 8 million followers across social media thanks to the daily affirmations they started recording a few years ago, while Tiania was doing Scarlett’s hair.

The videos celebrating positivity and inclusive beauty standards have been like more than 265 million times on TikTok alone. In their new book, I’m Going to Have a Good Day!: Daily Affirmations with Scarlett young readers also include a list of uplifting and child-friendly statements children can use to create their own daily affirmation routine.

You can follow them on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.